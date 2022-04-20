Sheriff warning of increase in scam complaints

ROSCOMMON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scams after they say they are seeing an increase in complaints.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said residents should never share personal, bank or Social Security information. Calls that say you have a warrant for your arrest are also a scam.

“If you receive a call from someone advising they are from the IRS, Amazon, Google, Medicare or a Computer Security Company there is a good chance this is a scam,” the post said. “If you receive an email from Amazon stating there was a fraudulent purchase on your account, please do not call the number listed in the email. This is a scam.”

The sheriff’s office also said several residents notified them their Facebook account had been hacked, and the hacker is using them to sell fake items. The office recommends residents change passwords frequently.

“We are finding these online fraudulent accounts are actually based in other countries, which prevents us from prosecuting these individuals, or getting you a refund,” the sheriff’s office said. “With this being said, please use caution when providing any information over the phone, or via email. If you think it might be a scam it more than likely is!”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.