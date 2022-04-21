Advertisement

Police: Student in custody after bomb threat called into Atkins Elementary

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A student is in custody after they allegedly called a bomb threat into Atkins Elementary School.

Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools Superintendent Mark Whelton said the district went into secure mode Thursday morning after receiving the threat.

The school was cleared by the Bridgeport Township Police Department with help from a Michigan State Police K9 team. The district went into secure mode shortly before 9 a.m. and the security measures were lifted about 10 a.m.

A 13-year-old student allegedly made the call, according to Bridgeport Township Police Chief David Duffet. The student was taken into custody and they were lodged at the Saginaw County Juvenile Center pending formal charges.

Whelton said the threat was deemed not credible. No students or staff were injured, and authorities determined there was no bomb, Bridgeport Township police said.

