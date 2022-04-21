Cooler Friday, rain returns tomorrow night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Once the rain cleared, it’s been a beautiful day around Mid-Michigan with plenty of sun and highs making a jump into the 60s in most areas.

After some snow to start the week, this was a much needed reward and a chance to feel, at the very least, like we’re closer to turning the corner if we haven’t gotten to exactly where we want to be just yet. While Friday will be cooler, we’ll still get some decent temperatures for the afternoon. But our next round of rain will be on the way.

This Evening & Overnight

It’s one of those nights where you should find any reason you can to be outside! Temperatures are in the 60s in most areas and we should keep the sunshine going through sunset, which is around 8:26 PM tonight. We will cool off quickly after that, with 40s quickly taking over.

Thursday evening should be a winner! Find any reason to be outside. (WNEM)

Mostly clear to completely clear skies will be around for the overnight, with lows settling in the middle 30s. Our gusty wind from today will also relax a bit, becoming light, around 5 miles per hour or so. Some areas may even see winds completely cease.

Friday

We’ll start dry with some sunshine on Friday, but we do expect clouds to increase through the course of the day. Following the cold front from Thursday morning, highs will be cooler in the middle 50s, and we’ll see even cooler values near the lakeshore.

Highs are expected to be cooler on Friday, with mostly 50s expected. (WNEM)

Rain is expected to return as a warm front lifts northward from the south. The timing of these showers is a bit inconsistent in our models, with some arriving around dinnertime and others arriving later. However, all are suggesting rain returns in the evening, so just start keeping an eye on things from dinner time onward.

Rain is expected to move back in Friday evening, especially late evening & overnight. (WNEM)

Any thunderstorms associated with this round of rain are not expected to be severe, however they may contain some good downpours this time around.

Overnight lows should stay mostly in the 40s with the showers and clouds around all night.

Weekend Outlook

Some morning rain showers and some rumbles of thunder will be around for a few hours on Saturday, but we are expecting once the warm front completely lifts north of the area, the rest of the day will be dry, and we should manage at least some partial sunshine for the afternoon, if not better conditions.

Rainfall totals behind the rain will be a bit more random, but most areas should fall within 0.25 and 0.50″ once again. Areas that receive downpours will have a chance to go a bit higher.

Highs are expected to warm up significantly on Saturday and should remain warm on Sunday. (WNEM)

Highs should warm up significantly on Saturday, with middle to upper 70s expected. It’s worth noting with a southeasterly component to the wind, areas near Lake Huron will be much cooler. Winds will be around 10 to 20 miles per hour on Saturday.

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies are expected Saturday evening and overnight, so your Saturday evening plans will be just fine.

Sunday will be the opposite to Saturday, with some sunshine in the morning followed by clouds increasing into the afternoon ahead of a cold front. Showers and thunderstorms will eventually move from west to east across Mid-Michigan.

Before storms arrive, we should manage another warm day in the 70s, with our lakeshore areas getting a chance to warm up a bit more as our wind turns southwesterly around 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting near 30 miles per hour.

