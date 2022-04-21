Genesee Co. lottery club wins $1.7M jackpot

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A lottery club in Genesee County won a $1.7 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery on April Fool’s Day.

The club won the Jumbo Jackpot Slots Fast Cash jackpot. They bought their winning ticket at MoJoe’s Food & Spirit, located at 4300 N. State Road in Davison.

“A group of us at MoJoe’s decided to go in on a Fast Cash ticket since the jackpot was high,” the club’s representative said. “One of the members looked it over and saw we had won, so another member scanned it on her Lottery app to confirm the prize. When the amount of $1.7 million came up on the screen, we got loud! We were all so excited.”

The club, consisting of eight members, claimed their prize at the Lottery headquarters in Lansing. They plan to save their winnings.

