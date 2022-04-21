Advertisement

Genesee Co. lottery club wins $1.7M jackpot

The Michigan Lottery offers a variety of fast cash games with a progressive jackpot.
The Michigan Lottery offers a variety of fast cash games with a progressive jackpot.(source: Michigan Lottery)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A lottery club in Genesee County won a $1.7 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery on April Fool’s Day.

The club won the Jumbo Jackpot Slots Fast Cash jackpot. They bought their winning ticket at MoJoe’s Food & Spirit, located at 4300 N. State Road in Davison.

“A group of us at MoJoe’s decided to go in on a Fast Cash ticket since the jackpot was high,” the club’s representative said. “One of the members looked it over and saw we had won, so another member scanned it on her Lottery app to confirm the prize. When the amount of $1.7 million came up on the screen, we got loud! We were all so excited.”

The club, consisting of eight members, claimed their prize at the Lottery headquarters in Lansing. They plan to save their winnings.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of bringing a gun to school in November and using it to kill...
Judge orders Oxford High School shooting suspect to remain in jail, sets tentative trial date
News update
TV5 news update: Thursday morning, April 21
Bay City roads
Bay City implements new, interactive map for roads
Handley groundbreaking
School district breaks ground on new elementary school