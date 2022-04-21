Kildee highlights federal funds to help veterans, homeowners in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Congressman Dan Kildee stopped in Bay City to highlight new federal funding to make critical home repairs for local veterans.

Ten mid-Michigan community projects recently got a big boost, including $520,000 for the Saginaw Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity and the Bay County Habitat for Humanity to make critical home repairs for veterans and working families.

Kildee joined volunteers to help repair a veteran’s home that was severely damaged by renters. Kildee said federal funds like these are well deserved by those who serve.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to people who put on the uniform of the country and are willing to put themselves at risk in order to defend something that many of us take for granted,” Kildee said.

Other projects included in the funding include repairing roofs and upgrading energy systems in veterans’ homes.

