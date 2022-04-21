Advertisement

Police investigating deadly crash in Midland Co.

(Michigan State Police logo)
(Michigan State Police logo) (WLUC)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man died at a hospital following a crash in Midland County.

The crash happened on N. Stark Road near Monroe Road in Lincoln Township about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 2004 Toyota SUV, driven by Jared Young, 38, from Midland, was heading south on Stark Road at a high rate of speed before losing control and rolling over.

Young, the only person inside the vehicle, was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to Michigan State Police.

The crash is still under investigation.

