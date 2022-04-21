Rainy start, PM clearing for Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After some rain overnight Wednesday, we start the rain on the wet side, but it won’t last all day.

Temperatures will stay mild for another day with even warmer temperatures expected going into the weekend.

More rain and t-storm chances hold into the new weekend too.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight (Thursday)

A rainy start to the morning will be the main topic of discussion with scattered showers sticking around through mid-morning. Showers will begin to exit the region east going closer to noon. Areas within the Thumb and near the lakeshore east will be the last to experience some showers this morning.

A much drier air mass will quickly take over going into the afternoon. This will help decrease cloud cover and allow in some rays of sunshine for the later afternoon and early evening hours.

High temperatures later this afternoon will stay mild in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We keep is dry going into the evening and overnight hours with mostly clear skies into Friday morning. Lows tonight will staying chilly in the 30s.

Extended Forecast

Friday start off dry with some sunshine for the morning. Clouds increase going into the afternoon from the SW. Watching for rain to return by the evening hours. Could be as early as late afternoon. This rain will be fighting though dry air. The sooner we can moisten the atmosphere, the quicker rain will reach the ground.

Highs Friday will be a touch cooler in the 50s. Highs for the weekend will be the warmest in the 70s!

Rain and t-storm chances for the weekend will be best Saturday AM and Sunday PM. We should get some dry hours Saturday PM into Sunday AM.

Temperatures take another dive going into next week; dropping back into the 50s and even 40s.

