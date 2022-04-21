Advertisement

Red Wings Zamboni driver, a fan favorite, sues over firing

A popular Zamboni driver for the Detroit Red Wings says he was dismissed for urinating in a drain
A Zamboni at work.
A Zamboni at work.(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A popular Zamboni driver for the Detroit Red Wings said he was dismissed for urinating in a drain.

Al Sobotka filed a discrimination lawsuit this week against Olympia Entertainment, two months after he was fired, following 51 years with the Red Wings. His lawyer said he has a health condition that causes him to frequently urinate.

Sobotka, 68, couldn't get to a restroom so he urinated in a drain that carries ice runoff from the Zamboni machines at Little Caesars Arena. Someone saw him and apparently reported it in February.

“He thought no one was in the building,” attorney Deborah Gordon said. “He was given no warning, no second chance.”

Olympia Entertainment said it wouldn't comment on a legal matter.

Besides steering the Zamboni at Red Wings games, Sobotka was known for removing octopus thrown to the ice by fans, a Detroit tradition at Olympia Stadium, Joe Louis Arena and now Little Caesars Arena. Fans cheered as he twirled the sea creatures over his head.

Gordon said management was aware of Sobotka's prostate problem.

“I was shocked,” Sobotka told WDIV-TV, referring to his dismissal. “I didn’t know what to say. Heartbroken, yes.”

Latest News

Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls over 650K trucks; windshield wipers can fail
Detroit Tigers
Cabrera gets to 2,999 hits in Tigers’ 5-3 loss to Yankees
Senator Mallory McMorrow responds to accusations by Senator Lana Theis
Michigan lawmaker’s forceful speech rebuts ‘grooming’ attack
Detroit Tigers
Tigers host New York Yankees, look to break home losing streak