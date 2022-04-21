Saginaw educator earns Milken Educator Award, $25K

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local educator is being recognized with a national award and cash prize.

Merrill Park Elementary School Principal Jenna O’Driscoll received a national Milken Educator Award and a $25,000 cash prize that can be used however she wishes. O’Driscoll was surprised by the award on April 21 with students, colleagues, as well as local and state education officials.

O’Driscoll had no idea she was planning her own celebration until the announcement was made by Milken Educator Awards Senior Program Director Greg Gallagher and Michigan Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Michael F. Rice at an assembly.

“Talented educators are America’s heroes,” Gallagher said. “In the face of a global pandemic, their commitment and contribution have been more evident than ever. Jenna O’Driscoll embodies the spirit of the Milken Educator Award – excellence in practice, leadership, and the ability to inspire students, colleagues and the community at large. Congratulations!”

More than 60 educators will receive the award during the 2021-2022 school year. O’Driscoll is the first recipient from Saginaw Public Schools.

Hailed as the “Oscars of teaching,” the Milken Educator Awards focus on educators making a difference for students, colleagues and communities. The awards are not designed as a lifetime achievement. Recipients of the award are in their early to mid-career.

“Jenna O’Driscoll is a model educator who exemplifies what is best about Michigan public schools,” Rice said. “She is devoted to her students, community, and fellow educators and has built a career by helping children grow academically and driving improvements in the teaching of math, reading, and science. Ms. O’Driscoll is a proud Michigan educator who represents how a fulfilling career in teaching can improve the lives of young people and have a positive impact on our world.”

O’Driscoll has worked in the Saginaw Public School District since 2010. She previously taught second grade at Jessie Loomis Elementary.

