Saginaw Spirit to select first in 2022 OHL priority selection

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit will select first in the OHL Priority Selection Presented by Real Canadian Superstore.

The team will make its selection from April 29 to April 30.

The Spirit will be adding their first Jack Ferguson Award recipient since they made Patrick McNeill their first-ever selection back in 2003, the team said.

