School district breaks ground on new elementary school

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Public Schools hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday night for the new Handley Elementary School.

The 60-thousand square-foot building will have 16 interactive and collaborative classrooms, new arts and music studio, and a state-of-the-art steam lab.

School Board President Dr. Charles Coleman said this new building will help bring the school and district into the 21st century.

“One of the things that came out of the strategic plan several years ago, was a desire by the community to have a building that matched the quality of our gifted and talented program and the elementary. And so, with this building, not only will we have the quality, the rigor of the program, but we will also have the rigor of the building to match that kind of a program,” Coleman said.

Coleman believes the construction of the gifted and talented campus will help the district draw more students into Saginaw Public Schools and make the district an education destination in the region.

