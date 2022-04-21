WATCH LIVE: Accused Oxford High School shooting suspect in court

PONTIAC, Mich. (WNEM) - Ethan Crumbley, the suspect accused of killing four students and injuring others at Oxford High School in November, is in court for a pre-trial hearing.

The 15-year-old is facing 24 charges including terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm.

