WATCH LIVE: Accused Oxford High School shooting suspect in court

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PONTIAC, Mich. (WNEM) - Ethan Crumbley, the suspect accused of killing four students and injuring others at Oxford High School in November, is in court for a pre-trial hearing.

The 15-year-old is facing 24 charges including terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm.

