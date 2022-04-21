Whitmer unveils plan for Michigan to reach carbon neutrality by 2050

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a roadmap for the state to reach economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2050 with interim 2030 goals.

Whitmer announced the MI Healthy Climate Plan along with Liesel Clark, director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), business owners, tribal leaders and students at a large solar array in Traverse City on Thursday, April 21.

The proposed plan calls for climate action that would create jobs, spur economic development and innovation, lower energy and transportation costs for residents and businesses, work towards energy independence, protect clean air and water and improve public health.

“Michigan has been impacted by climate change, from a polar vortex and historic floods to dam breaks and week-long power outages. The MI Healthy Climate Plan identifies actions we can take to address climate change head-on, lower costs for Michiganders, ensure every Michigan worker has a good-paying, sustainable job, and every family has clean air, water, and a home powered by clean, reliable energy,” Whitmer said. “If we follow the steps outlined in the plan and collaborate with public and private sector partners, we can build a Michigan where every Michigander has clean air to breathe, clean water to drink, and access to healthy, affordable local food.”

Whitmer said the plan’s recommendations for Michigan to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 are concentrated into six pillars:

Commit to Environmental Justice and Pursue a Just Transition

Clean the Electric Grid

Electrify Vehicles and Increase Public Transit

Repair and Decarbonize Homes and Businesses

Drive Clean Innovation in Industry

Protect Michigan’s Land and Water

Whitmer said she wants all state of Michigan facilities to be 100 percent powered by renewable energy by 2025 as well as encourage battery and electric vehicle manufacturing investments from automakers.

“Hemlock Semiconductor’s core focus on driving sustainability and combating climate change by reducing the carbon footprint of our products and manufacturing processes is aligned with Governor Whitmer’s MI Healthy Climate Plan,” said Steven Holty, Hemlock Semiconductor Sustainability Leader and Co-Chair of the Energy Intensive Industries Workgroup for the Council on Climate Solutions. “Lowering the cost of clean energy for industrial users and delivering carbon-neutral fuels by 2050 will help create a more competitive business environment in Michigan and support HSC’s continued growth and success as the nation’s leading manufacturer of ultra-low carbon polysilicon for the semiconductor and solar energy industries.”

