Arson team to investigate commercial fire in Flint

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Arson investigators are being contacted to look into a fire that broke out at a commercial building in Flint Friday morning.

It happened at a vacant commercial building in the area of Beach and Barton.

By the time fire crews arrived, the building was fully involved and the roof and rear walls had collapsed, the Flint Fire Department said.

The building was vacant at the time and no one was injured, the fire department said.

Arson investigators are being contacted to look into the cause.

