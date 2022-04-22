Black Lives Matter groups protest Patrick Lyoya’s death at Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Protesters called for justice in the deadly Grand Rapids police shooting of Patrick Lyoya.

The protesters, which included six chapters of Black Lives Matter, marched to the state capitol Thursday with a list of demands as the investigation continues. The group called on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel to oversee the investigation. They also asked the officer to be named, fired, and prosecuted.

“It’s just a good show of solidarity. Everybody understands where this is an issue. It’s an ongoing problem. And it’s been a problem. And we’re just sick of it,” said DeWaun Robinson, president of the Flint Black Lives Matter chapter.

Lyoya, 26, was shot and killed April 4 after a traffic stop led to a brief pursuit and a struggle. Body cam video showed Lyoya on his hands and knees facing the ground at the time of the shooting.

An independent autopsy report released this week found Lyoya was shot in the back of the head.

John Fleming, member of the Flint Black Lives Matter chapter, said what happened to Lyoy could have happened to him.

“We got to stand for something. Are we gonna keep falling? You know, I’m saying this could have been easily me, my family. Y’all could have been talking about my family right now,” Fleming said.

Fleming is at the center of a use of force investigation in Genesee County. He said he was the man falsely accused of shoplifting from a Flint Township Walmart on April 2 before a Genesee County Sheriff’s deputy struck him while he was detained.

Like Lyoya, video of Fleming’s encounter with police went viral. But Fleming was able to walk away.

One speaker at the rally described how Lyoya’s father reacted to seeing his son shot and killed on camera.

“I cannot describe how his face changed. He almost collapsed. he had no words. A grown-up man like this shedding tears like a small kid,” the speaker said.

Lyoya’s funeral is Friday morning in Grand Rapids. Reverend Al Sharpton is expected to deliver the eulogy.

