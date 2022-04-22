A few rain chances this weekend, but plenty of dry time with warm up

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our Friday started on a sunny note, but things have become much more gray as we’ve started to get closer to your Friday evening commute and any plans later tonight as you kick off the weekend.

Rain will eventually join those clouds in areas that haven’t seen showers already today, and we have a few more rain chances this weekend. Although that may seem like bad news considering the warm temperatures, but neither rain chance Saturday or Sunday should ruin the weekend.

This Evening & Overnight

Rain is approaching from the southwest this afternoon, and some of our southern areas like Owosso have seen rain return already. As the night goes along, expect that area of rain to move northeast as a warm front to our south lifts northward. While many areas still have several hours of dry time left, especially those farther north, keep tabs on our rain chances through the night using our Interactive Radar.

Temperatures have mostly been in the 50s today and should remain that way to start the evening, before settling mostly in the lower and middle 40s for overnight lows.

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible late Friday night and early Saturday. (WNEM)

Rain becomes more widespread late this evening and continues overnight. A few thunderstorms are possible here and there, but none are expected to be severe. Downpours would be possible, however.

With the sporadic nature of downpours, rainfall amounts will vary widely, but most should land within 0.25 to 0.75.

Saturday & Sunday

Clouds and showers will move out from southwest to northeast through the morning, with most if not all areas done by 12 PM or sooner.

High temperatures are expected to be significantly warmer on Saturday & Sunday. (WNEM)

Skies will have a chance to allow some sunshine through the clouds for the afternoon as warm air blows into the region on a south southeasterly wind, that is expected to turn southwesterly into the evening. This will bring highs into the 70s over inland areas, but with that period of southeasterly flow, our lakeshore counties will be much cooler.

Winds on Saturday should be sustained between 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting occasionally around 25 miles per hour.

Dry weather keeps rolling into Saturday night, with no worries for anyone looking to take advantage of the nice temperatures. Lows will mostly be in the 50s to low 60s Saturday night.

Sunday will be the opposite of our Saturday, with a chance for some sunshine to start the day before things cloud up into the afternoon ahead of a cold front.

Our lakeshore areas will have a chance to be a bit warmer on Sunday as our winds turn more southwesterly. (WNEM)

Ahead of that front, we should still manage highs in the 70s, and our lakeshore counties will have a chance to warm up more than they did on Saturday thanks to a southwesterly wind which will be breezy once again around 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting near 30 miles per hour.

Showers and thunderstorms will become possible on Sunday afternoon and evening after a dry start to the day. (WNEM)

Showers and storms will become possible in the afternoon and evening. Depending on how much sunshine we receive in the morning and how any rain plays out in West Michigan early in the day, we have an outside chance at some stronger storms. It’s far too early to say with certainty right now, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

