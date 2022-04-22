Former Saginaw Police officer dies

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw community is mourning the loss of a former police officer.

Brad “Tony” Melcher, 79, died Friday, April 22.

He served the Saginaw Police Department for 28 years and was also a Vietnam veteran serving in the Battle of la Drang Valley, Saginaw Police said.

Melcher was shot in the line of duty in 1973 and also was a Purple Heart recipient, police said.

“RIP Brad, we will take it from here,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

