Hundreds gather for Patrick Lyoya’s funeral

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNEM) - Hundreds gathered to pay their final respect and morn at Patrick Lyoya’s funeral.

“When you shot him, you shot my son, you shot my brother, you shot my kind and I’m going to stand up for my brother and my man,” said Al Sharpton, a civil rights activist.

Sharpton was joined by a translator while he delivered a passionate eulogy at Lyoya’s funeral in Grand Rapids. Lyoya died after an encounter with a Grand Rapids police officer on a traffic stop earlier this month.

That police officer hasn’t been named. As TV5 has reported, authorities have said they won’t release it unless the officer faces criminal charges for Lyoya’s death.

“Are you setting a legal precedent now? That if a policeman kills somebody on video tape, that he’s holding down and shoots in the back of the head, that if the grand jury don’t charge him, that we will never know his name? I come from New York to tell you that we are not going to let that precedent stand,” Sharpton said.

Sharpton went on to say that a traffic stop shouldn’t have led to an execution.

“You going to run and chase somebody down about some car tags? You’re going to take a gun out of your holster and take his life, his children’s father, about some car tags? And you thought we wouldn’t come from all over the world and let you know that enough is enough,” Sharpton said.

Sharpton implored everyone in attendance to mourn Lyoya, and continue the movement for justice in the days and weeks ahead.

“We can’t bring Patrick back, but we can bring justice in Patrick’s name,” Sharpton said.

Michigan State Police is investigating the Grand Rapid Police Department’s use of deadly force in the death of Lyoya. If charges were brought, they would likely be referred to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

