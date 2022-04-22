Kildee announces funding to remove Hamilton Dam in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Congressman Dan Kildee announced new federal funds to remove the Hamilton Dam in downtown Flint.

With the $855,650 federal grant from the bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the remaining lower portion of the Hamilton Dam will be removed. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the dam is a high hazard.

“Michigan’s outdoor spaces like the Flint River bring people together and enhance our communities. That’s why I’m proud to announce this federal funding to remove the Hamilton Dam to help revitalize our community,” said Kildee. “In Congress, I will continue working to bring federal dollars home to rebuild our infrastructure and create a more vibrant community for Michiganders.”

The project will reconnect 25 miles of the Flint River, including more than 5 miles of critical habitat for Lake Sturgeon in the mainstem of the Flint River. The project is part of the Flint River Restoration, an effort to revitalize the riverfront in downtown Flint.

“Across the country, millions of barriers block fish migration and put communities at higher risk of flooding,” said Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland. “President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in our nation’s rivers, streams and communities and help restore habitat connectivity for aquatic species around the country.”

