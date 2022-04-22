Midland business refills household, beauty products to cut down on plastic

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A first-of-its-kind store in mid-Michigan is allowing residents to come in and refill plastic containers with products.

The business at the old Kmart plaza in Midland, called FILL, is looking to make a difference with its unique business model. It wants to work with vendors to fill up old plastics with household or beauty products to cut down plastic waste.

“To me, it just highlights what we should be doing all year,” said Ali Orvosh, owner of FILL.

Orvosh opened FILL last June with the goal of doing more to protect the environment.

“The point of FILL is to reduce single-use plastics and we encourage customers to bring in existing containers that they may have at home to refill any household products or beauty products,” Orvosh said.

Customers TV5 spoke with say they are glad to support this business.

“My husband and I are huge recyclers, trying to make sure our Earth is here for grandchildren, and great-grandchildren down the line,” said Judy McAtee.

McAtee visits FILL often. She’s thrilled to shop at a place that helps her reduce her use of plastic.

“I don’t think I’ve bought anything in plastic in a long time, since they opened actually,” McAtee said.

There’s a sign in the store pointing out how many plastics customers have saved from the landfill. McAtee is proud to be part of that.

“As a little girl I can remember absolutely walking along sidewalks and just trash in the street,” McAtee said. “So, you don’t see much of that anymore, we’re doing a better job.”

But McAtee is quick to point out that there’s still a long way to go. Orvosh agrees. She said one of the reasons she wanted to open FILL in the area is because the nearest refill store is in Lansing.

“It means a lot because I really wanted to bring this concept to our community,” Orvosh said.

FILL is open six days a week but is closed on Tuesday and all major holidays.

