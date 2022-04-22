Mt. Morris Twp. Police searching for shooting suspect

MT. MORRIS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The search for a shooting suspect put two Mt. Morris Township schools on lockdown Thursday afternoon.

The suspect’s vehicle was found abandoned in Mt. Morris Township, according to Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Michael Veach.

Officers and a K9 team searched the area but did not find the suspect. Authorities learned the vehicle was stolen from Wyandotte.

Beecher High School and Dailey Elementary went into lockdown Thursday afternoon while officers searched for the suspect in a nearby neighborhood. Students were later released after their original dismissal time.

