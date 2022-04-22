One hurt, suspect still on the run in Thursday Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint police are searching for the suspect in a shooting Thursday that left one hurt.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting around 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon near Thomas Street and Fremont Street.

Authorities say a 29-year-old man was shot in the incident, but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and investigators say he is in good condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Flint Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.