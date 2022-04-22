Advertisement

One hurt, suspect still on the run in Thursday Flint shooting

Police say there are no suspects in custody and the incident is still under investigation.
Police say there are no suspects in custody and the incident is still under investigation.(MGN)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint police are searching for the suspect in a shooting Thursday that left one hurt.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting around 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon near Thomas Street and Fremont Street.

Authorities say a 29-year-old man was shot in the incident, but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and investigators say he is in good condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Flint Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Brad Melcher
Former Saginaw Police officer dies
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
WATCH LIVE: Patrick Lyoya’s funeral
Fire generic WHNS
Arson team to investigate commercial fire in Flint
A rally was held at the steps of the Michigan Capitol Building on April 21, 2022.
Police give update on investigation into Patrick Lyoya’s shooting death