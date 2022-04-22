Advertisement

Piece of concrete smashes into semi-truck’s windshield on I-69

By Stephen Borowy
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating after a driver had a chunk of concrete smashed into the windshield of a semitruck while it was traveling west on I-69 near the Nichols Road overpass in Genesee County.

It happened about 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20. The driver, the lone occupant of the semi-truck, was not injured, according to the Clayton Township Police Department.

At this time, it’s unclear if the piece of concrete, which weighs between 2 and 3 ounces, fell off the bridge or was thrown from the overpass, police said.

Police said they did not receive any other reports of objects being thrown off or falling off of any overpasses.

