Police: 80-year-old homeowner released after shooting, killing intruder

Investigation
Investigation(MGN)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A homeowner was released from police custody pending further investigation after allegedly shooting and killing an intruder.

A 31-year-old man broke into a residence on the 1000 block of W. Bristol Road in Flint Township shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, Flint Township Police said.

The intruder was confronted by the 80-year-old homeowner who fired his weapon, striking and killing the intruder, police said.

The homeowner was released pending further investigation.

