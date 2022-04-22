Police give update on investigation into Patrick Lyoya’s shooting death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Police gave an update on the investigation into Patrick Lyoya’s shooting death on Friday, the same day of Lyoya’s funeral.

Lyoya, 26, was shot and killed on April 4 after a traffic stop led to a brief pursuit and a struggle. Bodycam video showed Lyoya on his hands and knees facing the ground at the time of the shooting.

An independent autopsy report released this week found Lyoya was shot in the back of the head.

On Friday, April 22, Michigan State Police said they are continuing to investigate Lyoya’s death.

“Detectives are taking every measure to ensure all evidence and facts are accurately collected and documented. We recognize the importance of this investigation, and we are sensitive to the need to complete it in as timely and efficient of a manner as possible. As with any investigation, gathering all the facts and documenting every piece of evidence takes time and we appreciate the patience of the community as we work to conduct a thorough and complete investigation,” MSP said.

Once the report is finalized, it will be turned over to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office for review. MSP said not have a timeline on how long that could take.

Lyoya’s funeral is Friday morning in Grand Rapids. Reverend Al Sharpton is expected to deliver the eulogy.

