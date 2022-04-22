Rain & T-storms arrive later Friday, warm for the weekend

Meteorologist John Gross has your First Warn 5 Forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the next chance for rain along with a few t-storms as we approach the upcoming weekend.

Well above average temperatures are still looking likely for the weekend. Take advantage while you can, another cool down is also looking likely going into the new week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight (Friday)

Happy Earth Day! We start your Friday dry with some sunshine for the early morning hours. High clouds will begin to increase from the SW going into the afternoon hours.

Highs today will stay mild in the 50s for many. Due to east winds around 5-10 mph, areas near the immediate lakeshore will be held back closer to the 40s this afternoon.

Rain chances will be a bit tricky today. Any initial showers will have to fight through some dry air first. Any rain looks to arrive at the earliest by the late afternoon for areas SW of the Tri-Cities.

Our best rain and t-storm chances will hold for this evening into the overnight hours. This will be along a warm front that will help to being in warmer air for the weekend.

Lows tonight will stay mild in the 40s with scattered showers and even a few t-storms possible.

Extended Forecast

The weekend is still looking very warm with temperatures reaching the 70s for many. Temperatures could still be cooler near the immediate lakeshore by 5-10 degrees.

Rain chances for the weekend still look best early Saturday AM and then again Sunday PM into Sunday night. We should have many dry hours from Saturday PM into Sunday AM.

A few more rain chances will be possible Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures Monday will be back in the 50s behind a cold front. 40s return mid next week.

