Sheriff: 2 suspects arrested after allegedly firing weapons from vehicle on US-10

MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Two men were arrested after allegedly firing weapons from a vehicle while traveling on US-10 in Midland County.

It happened about 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 21 in the Coleman area.

Deputies from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office located the suspected vehicle in Sanford and a pursuit began, Sheriff Myron Greene said. The vehicle was eventually stopped on eastbound US-10 near Eastman Avenue in Midland.

Deputies seized a large illegal quantity of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, two firearms, and cash, Greene said.

The two men, both from Indiana, were taken into custody and lodged at the Midland County Jail. They are awaiting arraignment.

