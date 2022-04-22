STARS continues mask requirements despite federal ruling

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - COVID-19 cases are rising across the country and they are expected to continue to rise in the coming weeks.

The news comes just days after a federal judge in Florida struck down the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) mask requirement on airplanes, trains, and buses on Monday, leading to many companies dropping their mandate. However, one local transit is still requiring masks.

“As of right now, our policies have not changed despite the Florida judge overturning the U.S. government mandate,” said Lauren Pavlowski, chief financial officer and deputy director at Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS).

Pavlowski said she’s paying attention to the positive COVID case count in the Saginaw area. Even though numbers are down, STARS isn’t at a point to give up the masks yet.

“We are very cautious of that. However, we have also seen spikes on holiday weekends, and with Easter just happening around the corner, we’re hoping to see a different trend than what we’ve seen in the past,” Pavlowski said.

But those hopes may be dashed. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), COVID cases are expected to increase across Michigan thanks to the BA.2 variant.

“A slower and steadier incline when it comes to cases than we have seen with previous surges but we’re expecting a rise in cases continuing on through the beginning of May,” said Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for MDHHS.

Bagdasarian said we won’t see anything like the omicron surge earlier this year. She also said the BA.2 variant, while more transmissible, doesn’t appear to be more severe than previous variants.

Bagdasarian encourages everyone to talk to their health care providers about a COVID-19 plan.

“We may see sharp spikes in the future. There may be new variants of concern. We may see a spike again in the fall or in the winter. So having a COVID plan is really key,” Bagdasarian said.

Pavlowski said STARS has several ways to reduce risks for riders including masks and hand sanitizer. Each vehicle is also equipped with an air exchange system.

“With the strands of viruses out there, we want to make sure with the masks it’s that extra level of protection,” Pavlowski said.

The CDC wants the U.S. Justice Department to appeal the ruling that got rid of the travel mask mandate, setting the country up for a legal showdown. In a statement, the CDC defended the mask mandate saying, “at this time, order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.