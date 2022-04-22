Three suspects arrested in Huron Co. for drug possession after traffic stop, search warrant

HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Drug Task Force announced it has made several drug-related arrests in the past few months, including the arrest of three people Thursday night.

On April 21 at 5:30 p.m. deputies, members from the Huron County Drug Task Force and Bad Axe police officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Charlotte Street in Colfax Township.

Authorities found fentanyl and arrested the lone resident, 43-year-old Ralph R. Kinney. Kinney was formally charged on Friday with felony possession of fentanyl and he remains lodged in the Huron County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

The Huron County Drug Task Force and other law enforcement agencies would make another drug arrest on Thursday just before 10 p.m. in Sebewaing Township. Officers made a traffic stop on M-25, leading to a lengthy investigation involving drug trafficking in Huron County, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Two out-of-county men were taken into custody on drug charges. During the arrest, police found 60 grams of methamphetamines with a street value of about $6,000, two handguns and other weapons in the vehicle. Cash and other items were also seized.

Edward A. Rodriquez, 47, from Saginaw, and Jeffrey A. Martin, 37, from Bay City, were each arraigned on felony drug trafficking and felony weapons charges with a $4,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said. Both remain lodged in the Huron County Jail. The sheriff’s office expects more charges to follow as the investigation continues.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office stated the three arrests made on Thursday night were on the heels of other arrests and investigations from earlier this year:

In February, a search warrant was executed by the Huron County Drug Task Force at a home in Kinde where methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized. The drug task force also searched a home in Hume Township where they seized cocaine and paraphernalia.

In March, authorities seized drugs from three separate incidents. A search warrant was executed in Bad Axe on Butler Street where methamphetamine and cocaine were seized. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies were also sent to investigate a complaint of a suspicious person in Sebewaing. While investigating the complaint, deputies were led to a Sebewaing residence where methamphetamine was seized. During the last incident in March, a Bad Axe man and woman were taken into custody from an investigation into the delivery of cocaine and fentanyl. This was part of an investigation by the Huron County Drug Task Force that spanned several months.

In April, drugs were seized from separate incidents in Huron County. A Huron County deputy made a traffic stop in the Bad Axe. The driver had a scale and methamphetamine. During a traffic stop in Caseville Township, a deputy where methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized. A 26-year-old man from Millington was taken into custody for the incident and was on parole. Authorities also arrested a Bad Axe woman for outstanding warrants for possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. The charges stem from an investigation involving a search warrant at a residence last fall.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information about illegal drugs to call its office during normal business hours at 989-269-6500 or Huron Central Dispatch’s non-emergency phone number at 989-269-6421. Residents can leave anonymous tips at 989-269-2861.

