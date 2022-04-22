Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Patrick Lyoya’s funeral

By Brianna Owczarzak
Apr. 22, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNEM) - Patrick Lyoya, the Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids earlier this month, is being laid to rest.

Lyoya, 26, was shot and killed April 4 after a traffic stop led to a brief pursuit and a struggle. Body cam video showed Lyoya on his hands and knees facing the ground at the time of the shooting.

An independent autopsy report released this week found Lyoya was shot in the back of the head.

Reverend Al Sharpton is expected to deliver the eulogy at Lyoya’s funeral.

