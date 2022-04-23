Annual Bay City clean up event collects recyclables for Earth Day

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Volunteers and a city management are partnering up for the annual Bay City Community Clean Up Celebration in honor of Earth Day. The city has hosted the event for more than 20 years.

Residents who participate can drive to the Bay City Recycles Drop-Off to get rid of unwanted items like cellphones, large appliances and lightbulbs. One new item this year is tires, thanks to an EGLE grant.

“We’re trying to keep all that heavy metal out of the environment, out of the landfill, out of the water supply,” said Tim Botzau, the Parks and Sanitation Manager for the city.

Organizers also have a goal of collecting more than 4000 lbs. of e-waste and 1000 tires.

Botzau said he recycles because of his daughter.

“My daughter here and the young kids out there, we’re trying to recycle, make a cleaner Earth so that we can provide a better environment for them and our future generations,” Botzau said.

