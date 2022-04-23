Advertisement

Annual Bay City clean up event collects recyclables for Earth Day

Volunteers and a city management are partnering up for the annual Bay City Community Clean Up...
Volunteers and a city management are partnering up for the annual Bay City Community Clean Up Celebration in honor of Earth Day. The city has hosted the event for more than 20 years.(WNEM TV5)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Volunteers and a city management are partnering up for the annual Bay City Community Clean Up Celebration in honor of Earth Day. The city has hosted the event for more than 20 years.

Residents who participate can drive to the Bay City Recycles Drop-Off to get rid of unwanted items like cellphones, large appliances and lightbulbs. One new item this year is tires, thanks to an EGLE grant.

“We’re trying to keep all that heavy metal out of the environment, out of the landfill, out of the water supply,” said Tim Botzau, the Parks and Sanitation Manager for the city.

Organizers also have a goal of collecting more than 4000 lbs. of e-waste and 1000 tires.

Botzau said he recycles because of his daughter.

“My daughter here and the young kids out there, we’re trying to recycle, make a cleaner Earth so that we can provide a better environment for them and our future generations,” Botzau said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Today is record store day, and local stores and others around the world are celebrating,...
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, April 23
A local film festival is bringing films from Cannes, Sundance, and Tribeca to local audiences...
Local festival brings famous films to Court Street Theater
Our top stories tonight, investigators are looking into the possibility of arson in a fire that...
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, April 23
TV5 news update: Friday evening, April 22