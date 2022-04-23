Cabrera reaches 3000 hits, makes MLB history

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Detroit Tigers superstar Miguel Cabrera makes MLB history becoming just the 33rd player to reach 3,000 career hits and the 7th with 500 home runs and 3,000 hits.

Cabrera made the hit in the first inning of the game, single to right field versus the Colorado Rockies.

“Congratulations to Miguel Cabrera on his 3,000th career hit! Like Tigers fans, I’ve been proud to witness Miggy’s amazing and historic 3,000 hit and 500 home run milestones, putting him among a select few MLB legends,” said Christopher Ilitch, the Chairman and CEO of the Detroit Tigers in a statement. “I thank Miguel for a career of exciting, Hall of Fame caliber play towards our objective of championship baseball for Tigers fans. Miggy has and continues to build his status as one of the greatest Tigers of all-time.”

“Seeing Miguel grow from a teenager taking batting practice on neighborhood fields in Venezuela to becoming one of the best players in baseball history has been one of the great joys of my life,” said Al Avila, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Detroit Tigers said in a statement. “His humility, passion for having fun and genuine love of the city of Detroit are completely unmatched and joining the 3,000 hit club only strengthens his standing as one of the game’s all-time greats. This is a tremendous accomplishment, and we know there are many more exciting times on the horizon.”

