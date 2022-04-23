Local festival brings famous films to Court Street Theater

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local film festival is bringing films from Cannes, Sundance, and Tribeca to local audiences at the Court Street Theater.

The idea is to bring films that are normally not available in the area, that residents would need to travel to New York, Los Angeles, or Detroit to see.

“People said that there are wonderful movies out there and we just don’t have them in this area. They’re not necessarily the kind of films that you would have a big box theater and yet they’re really powerful, wonderful stories,” said Irene Hensinger, the festival’s director. “People love to stand in the lobby and talk about the film or get a coffee and talk about the film that they’ve seen. And that’s what makes it a festival rather than just going to a theater and then getting your car and going home.”

More than two dozen volunteers put on the festival.

Each movie costs $5, and all have been hand selected by the organizers after doing well at famous film festivals all around the world.

No reservation to see them is required.

The festival also partnered with some local restaurants to provide coupons for viewers.

“We have people coming from Flint and Bay City and Midland, because again these films aren’t shown there either. As well as a lot of people who come, there’s some people who come to all the films in a weekend,” Hensinger said.

The festival used to happen around the city at museums and libraries, but now it’s all at the Court Street theater after its renovation.

“We thought it would be good for the community because people who like movies will travel, they will shop, they will buy gas, they will eat in local restaurants, so it was really intended as a community event within the city of Saginaw,” Hensinger said.

The festival started April 21 and goes through the 24th.

Each of the seven films is shown twice, with screenings at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 and 7.

