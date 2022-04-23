Mild tonight, storm chances return Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a warm start to the weekend, we continue with one more warm day before a cooldown returns going into the new week.

We are also tracking the chance for more rain, thunderstorms, and even a few snowflakes.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Evening & Tonight (Saturday)

We’ll continue staying dry with some filtered sunshine along with a few high clouds into this evening. Sunset around 8:28 PM.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies look good going into tonight. No precipitation is expected.

Lows stay very mild in the 50s near 60. Areas near the immediate lakeshore will have the chance to drop into the 40s tonight. Winds mainly from the south around 5-15 mph.

Sunday

We expect to start the morning dry with some sunshine. Clouds will quickly increase from west to east going into the later morning and afternoon hours.

Highs for Sunday will be warm again, back in the 60s and 70s. With SW winds around 10-15 mph, lakeshore communities shouldn’t have much of a lake breeze to deal with. Gusts could reach near 30 mph.

We do have the chance for rain and thunderstorms to return by the afternoon and evening hours along a passing cold front.

A marginal risk (1/5) will be in play for this time frame. This mean the chance for isolated strong to severe storms will be on the table. Main hazards look to be damaging winds and heavy rain and hail. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

Check in with any weather alerts right here! Always have a way to get alerts on any devices you have.

A few showers will still be possible late evening, overnight into Monday morning. The severe threat will be gone past midnight once the cold front moves east of the region.

Lows Sunday will drop back near 50.

Next Week

“Cooler” temperatures return for the new week compared to the weekend. Highs in the 50s Monday with a few showers, especially for folks in the Thumb. Looking mainly like a morning event.

Tuesday & Wednesday we dip back into the 40s with a few rain/snow showers returning for Tuesday.

Thursday into the new weekend should rebound back to the 50s. A few more shower chances will hold, but nothing looking too promising at the moment.

