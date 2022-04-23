Warm weekend with showers & storms Sunday afternoon

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Rain from Friday night has already been winding down to start the weekend, leaving drier weather in its wake with a warm up. This Saturday actually sees the warmest temperatures of the year so far. Sunday also sees warm weather, but an incoming cold front will provide more showers and a few thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms could be on the stronger-side.

Today

Temperatures are starting off milder this morning in the 40s after overnight rain. We have some work to do toward the afternoon, but highs will eventually reach up into the upper 70s and around 80 degrees. The shoreline will fair cooler, though, with numbers only reaching into the 60s. As mentioned above, though, these will be the warmest temperatures of the year so far! A south southeast wind will sustain between 5 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting to 25 mph. We’re also dry the rest of the day after the rain overnight, with some sunshine also coming back into the picture.

Highs Saturday (WNEM)

Tonight

A warm front passing later during the day on Saturday keeps warmer air around the area for the overnight hours, as lows will settle in the upper 50s and around 60 degrees. We’ll also stay dry tonight with mostly clear skies. All-in-all, it will be a good evening for outdoor activities! The wind will slow down a little, sustained out of the south between 10 and 20 mph.

Lows Saturday Night (WNEM)

Sunday

There will be a little bit of sun to start on Sunday morning, but clouds are expected to fill in fairly quick. Those clouds are ahead of a cold front and the aforementioned rain. There will be a couple of thunderstorms along this front, where some could be on the stronger-side. There is also a small chance for a storm or two to reach the severe-level, but that chance is still lower. How quickly the clouds move in during the morning will dictate how strong any thunderstorms in the afternoon will be. The main risk for tomorrow will be damaging wind gusts out of those storms (60+ mph), but most storms should stay below that level. And although a very low chance, the possibility of a spin-up tornado is non-zero.

Low-end chance for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts are the primary concern, though the chance for a tornado is non-zero. (WNEM)

Highs on Sunday will also be warmer, readings will reach up to the middle 70s. It will be a windy day, though, with gusts reaching up to 35 and 40 mph just ahead of the cold front. Those gusts are also what will feed into those storms, owing to the chance of stronger thunderstorms.

Sunday Wind Gusts (WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.