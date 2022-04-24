City of Clio offers reward for information on vandalism

CLIO, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Clio is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of suspects who damaged city property.

The city says someone tagged structures at the Clio City Skate Park within the last 24 hours, between the morning of April 23 and the morning of April 24.

Officials say that tagging and petty vandalism cost the city and other property owners thousands each year.

Anyone with information can call the Clio Police Department at 810-685-5010.

