Police: Double shooting injures 1 man, kills another

By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MOUNT MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Mount Morris Township Police are investigating a double shooting at a restaurant on Saturday night.

Police Chief Michael Veach said that officers responded to a shooting at Prime 810 at 10:56 p.m.

Investigators say two men were shot. One victim died, the other is currently on life support at Hurley Hospital.

Veach said 40 shell casings were recovered from the parking lot, and multiple vehicles were struck with bullets.

No other injuries were reported. There are currently no suspects.

