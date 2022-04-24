Police: One arrested for allegedly firing shots at dogs in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - One man is in police custody for allegedly firing gunshots at dogs Sunday morning.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of the Rail Trail near Niagra Street and Morton Street early around 10:39 Sunday morning, according to the Bay City Department of Public Safety.

While investigating, witnesses told officers they saw two people running from the area after shooting at two dogs that were running loose nearby.

Officers say they found a number of spent casings, but were not able to find either of the people witnesses described to officers at the time.

Later on, authorities say officers went back to the area after a 911 call from witnesses reported seeing the suspect. He was then located at his home.

While on scene, officers were able to interview the suspect and witness and recover the firearm.

One of the dogs sustained a minor injury to one of its paws.

Authorities say a report will be sent to the Bay County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Bay City Department of Public Safety at 989-892-8571 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

