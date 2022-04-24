Tracking storm chances Sunday with more warm weather

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Beautiful weather resided around Mid-Michigan Saturday with the warmest air of the year so far! Although a touch cooler today, warm weather still hangs around, but most importantly we’re tracking the chance for severe weather in Mid-Michigan this afternoon.

Today

We’re off to a mild start this morning with many still holding on to temperatures in the 60s. The cold front expected to bring our severe weather chances today is still off near Iowa’s Quad Cities this morning. That front will move in during the afternoon with rain and thunderstorms firing up just ahead of it. With the mild start this morning and some sunshine, this will allow us to warm up fairly quick, destabilizing the atmosphere more efficiently. The heat colliding with a strong wind shift from the cold front provides the fuel for thunderstorms to feed off of.

Most of Mid-Michigan falls under a Slight Risk, or a 2 out of 5. (WNEM)

The main timeframe of concern will be the early afternoon into the evening, roughly 2 PM (for our western counties), to around 8 PM (for our eastern counties). The line of rain and storms moving through could initially have cellular (independent) storms, which is where the greatest risk for a tornado comes from.

Future Radar near 4 PM (WNEM)

By the evening, that line should take more of the form of a line segment (that has the possibility to bow). That line segment is where more of a straight-line wind threat comes from, where gusts could reach 60 mph. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts today! You can access alert information in the Weather Alerts section of our website, or on-air with our weather alert banner at the top of your screen.

Future Radar near 8 PM (WNEM)

All-in-all, if you have outdoor plans today and are flexible in moving them, it would be best to try to move them to the morning! It will also be a breezy day with a southwest wind between 10 and 20 mph, gusting over 30 mph at times.

Tonight

As we go through the overnight period rain will start to taper off with only a few sprinkles lingering in the Thumb. Lows will still be milder, but take a cooler turn compared to Saturday night with numbers falling to around 50 degrees. The wind will sustain out of the southwest between 5 and 15 mph with gusts occasionally reaching 25 mph.

Monday

Cooler weather is in store for Monday with highs in the upper 50s and some rain holding on in the Thumb. It will still be a little breezy with a west southwest wind at the same speed as overnight. If you’re farther west in Mid-Michigan, you should stay dry for the majority of, if not, all of the day.

