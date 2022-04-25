Advertisement

2 kids die in house fire in rural area in SW Michigan

Police say two children have died in a house fire in southwestern Michigan
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two children died Monday in a house fire in southwestern Michigan, police said.

The fire occurred in a rural area in Constantine Township in St. Joseph County, just north of the Indiana border.

The children who died were ages 3 and 4, state police said. Their mother was injured but survived.

Pictures posted online by WWMT-TV show the structure was destroyed. St. Joseph County United Way is taking donations to help the family.

