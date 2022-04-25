Apple orchard prepares for cold temperatures

FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Apple growers are keeping a close eye on temperatures because changing conditions could have harsh effects on this year’s crop.

“They were just coming out of silvertip at our orchard, which means that we’re beginning to see some green. The leaves starting to pop through. The blossoms are still a ways off,” said John Leaman, co-owner of Leaman’s Green Applebarn. “At our orchard, the trees were pretty much dormant for a long time this year, longer than last year. So that’s encouraging that the trees are gonna be OK.”

He thinks Michigan will have a good crop this year.

“I’m encouraged. Last year, I think we were a couple, maybe a couple weeks ahead of where we are right now. And so, we were, we were kind of, kind of nervous, and as it turned out, we were rightly so, because we had a, ended up with a pretty small crop,” Leaman said.

The Applebarn’s crop is still doing well. However, if another cold snap comes in a few weeks, it could spell trouble for Leaman’s.

“Gonna be more of a concern if we get freezing temperatures once the blossoms pop out. So we are, we’re in really good shape right now, the leaves are on their way, they’re extending out, blossoms not until sometime into May yet,” Leaman said.

Leaman said one 20-something degree day isn’t bad, but multiple can be deadly.

“The farther the temperature goes down, the more damage there is. The blossoms are pretty delicate,” Leaman said.

According to the First Warn 5 weather team, the lows Tuesday and Wednesday night for the Tri-cities will only drop to the 20s.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.