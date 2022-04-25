Cooler & quieter to begin the workweek with rain showers east

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After an active Sunday afternoon that saw severe thunderstorms around Mid-Michigan, the workweek is off to a much quieter start. Rain chances will continue today, mostly for the Thumb, while cooler air also settles in. The bigger story over the next couple of days is that cooler air, bringing lows below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Today

Temperatures are warmer out the door if you’re located farther east, but most will fall into the lower 50s by sunrise. The cold front which brought yesterday’s active weather will stall out just to our east today. That will bring showers for our eastern locations today. You’ll have a better chance at seeing rain if you’re east of I-75. There will be occasional breaks in that rain, and it will start to come to an end closer to the evening.

Rainfall will be focused mainly east of I-75. (WNEM)

Rainfall will total up to 0.25″, with the highest numbers landing near the lakeshore.

Highest totals will be closer to the lakeshore. (WNEM)

Highs today will be cooler than what we had over the weekend, numbers will only reach up to the middle 50s by this afternoon. The wind will sustain from 5 to 15 mph out of the west northwest, with gusts occasionally reaching up to 25 mph.

Highs Monday (WNEM)

Tonight

Lows will settle into the upper 30s, but all locations are expected to stay above freezing. The wind will fall off a bit, only out of the west between 5 and 15 mph. An isolated rain or snow shower is in the cards, but most will see dry weather with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday & Wednesday

With colder air settling in overhead Tuesday, we should manage to see a few snowflakes fly, but nothing sticking to the ground. Those should be mixed-in with some light rain and drizzle activity. Cloudy skies will also hang around Tuesday, combining with the colder airmass, to keep daytime highs only in the middle 40s.

Tuesday night’s temperatures will be the bigger story starting off this week, they’re projected to fall into the middle and upper 20s across the area. Although it’s still slightly early, if you got a head-start on any planting this past weekend with the warmer weather, you’ll want to consider bringing them inside if you’re able to Tuesday night.

Lows Tuesday Night (WNEM)

Wednesday sees a repeat of the cooler air with highs only in the middle 40s, but dry weather persists with partly cloudy skies! Wednesday night holds the same story with lows below freezing, but numbers will slightly warmer than Tuesday night just on either side of 30 degrees.

