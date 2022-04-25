A few rain and snow showers Tuesday, becoming much cooler

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Beyond the storms at times, what a weekend! We had some sunshine, the warm temps were nice, and even on Sunday with a few more clouds and rain, we still managed a pretty good day.

Of course, spring is never straightforward in the state of Michigan, and that was true today. After hitting the 80s at times Saturday and Sunday, it was back to the 50s today. Some rain showers came along for the ride too, making today definitely feel like a Monday.

As we go into Tuesday, our temperatures are expected to dip even more, with potentially a few snowflakes.

This Evening & Overnight

Any showers leftover from earlier today should end by 6-7 PM and the rest of the night should be dry for most. As cold air settles in behind a passing cold front tonight, we may see a few spotty rain and snow showers, but those would be very hit or miss. The best chance for that would be in our northwestern areas as you get closer to Houghton Lake.

Otherwise, plan for partly to mostly cloudy skies through the overnight, with temperatures falling off into the 30s for overnight lows. Winds will be between 5 to 15 miles per hour overnight, with gusts occasionally to 20 miles per hour.

Wind chills for the bus stops and commutes tomorrow morning will be in the 20s and 30s.

Tuesday

If anyone is lucky enough to start with the glimpse of the sun Tuesday morning, expect clouds to fill back in pretty quickly with a mostly cloudy to overcast day expected tomorrow.

Highs will be even cooler for the second day of the workweek. (WNEM)

With colder air filtering in tomorrow, we’ll have conditions in place for scattered shower development. With highs expected to be in the lower to middle 40s on Tuesday with even colder air above our heads, we are in a position to see a few snowflakes mix in with some of the showers. No significant accumulation would be expected and we wouldn’t anticipate any issues out on the roads.

After 80s this weekend, some areas may see a few flakes mix in with snow showers on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Wind chills will also be much colder in the 30s tomorrow, thanks to a west northwest wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, occasionally gusting 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Showers should wind down into Tuesday night, but for any that are still ongoing late Tuesday evening, we’ll have a chance to briefly turn over to just outright snow showers. This shouldn’t last too long with drier conditions into Wednesday.

Expect a fall below freezing areawide on Tuesday night. We'll have a chance for a second night in the 20s on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Overnight lows Tuesday night are a bigger story, with 20s expected areawide.

