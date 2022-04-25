Advertisement

Flint police investigating triple shooting

Flint Police Department
Flint Police Department(WNEM)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating after three people were shot in the city of Flint.

On Sunday, April 24 at 3:29 p.m., officers from Flint Police Department were sent to the 1000 block of E. Foss Avenue for the incident.

According to the initial investigation, three people were shot near the area. All three victims received medical treatment at a local hospital, and are in good condition, the Flint Police Department said.

While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information is asked to call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6800. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

