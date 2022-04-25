Man found guilty in murder of family member in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect charged in connection with the murder of one of his family members was found guilty.

On Friday, April 22, a jury found Brett Michael Andres guilty of first-degree premeditated murder.

Andres, 37, was convicted of killing his 29-year-old stepbrother, Kip Brian Bowker, by blunt force trauma with a hammer at a home in the 2800 block of Comanche Avenue in the city of Flint on July 9, 2019.

Andres will be sentenced on May 23 at 1:30 p.m.

“This was a very sad story and a tragic ending involving two individuals who were not only roommates but stepbrothers,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said. “While the death of Mr. Bowker cannot be undone, I can only hope that this conviction will help family members take another step toward closure as they continue to grieve the loss of their loved one.”

