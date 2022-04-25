Advertisement

Police: Driver hits porch, vehicle in Saginaw after not stopping at signal

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By James Paxson
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A driver in Saginaw hit a vehicle, went over the curb, and hit the porch of a residents’ house after not stopping at a traffic signal, according to the Saginaw police.

The crash happened on Sunday at about 10:30 a.m. The at-fault driver stayed on-scene and was issued a citation.

The driver of the vehicle hit, a man in his 40s, who received minor injuries.

The homeowner was told about the crash and damage.

