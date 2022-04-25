Police need help finding potential suspects of Flint shootings

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three people survived being shot this weekend in Flint and the suspects responsible remain at large.

“I have to say that as it relates to violent crime as a whole, we are down in Flint 24 percent,” said Detective Sgt. Tyrone Booth.

Booth is calling on the community for help after another weekend of violence erupts in the city of Flint.

“We can’t do it alone. We are looking for assistance and help from residents from city of Flint residents who have a vested interest in a community who are concerned about the things that are taking place,” Booth said.

This comes one day after officers responded to the 1000 block of East Foss Avenue and another shooting that happened on April 22.

Booth said the increase in crime is a normal trend that is seen as the weather increases and more people are going out gathering.

“But definitely we understand what it is and when the weather is better. Sometimes crime gets worse and so we need more people to engage in a positive way be able to help law enforcement officers,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

The police and mayor are hoping to combat crime with the help of the community and different programs they have implemented.

“We are training Crime Rock Watch Groups in neighborhoods that are being developed. And we’re trying to help them to identify the things that they should be looking for. What should we be looking for? What type of information can we provide the police that will give them great assistance in solving crimes?” Booth said.

“We’re going to get more guns off the street, I’ve given those structures with our police chief and our law enforcement officers to get the guns out of those individuals hands that will cause harm, and we’re doing that and our officers are doing a fantastic job of getting guns off the street taking these illegal weapons off the streets in destroying them so they can never be able to be used to terrorize our families anymore,” Neeley said.

