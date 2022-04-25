Rain & storms early tonight, cooldown for next week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After an warm weekend with some severe storms, we turn back to a cooler pattern going into the new week.

That will come with the chance of some more showers and even a few snowflakes possible.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Tonight (Sunday)

After several severe thunderstorm warnings this afternoon, we’re starting to slowly lose the severe threat going into the evening and overnight hours.

The best chance for any more strong storms will reside east of the Tri-Cities; mainly east of I-75 where the dynamics will be better for storm development.

The rest of the region still could have a shower or storm into the later evening. The chance for anything severe goes down the farther west you go near Mt. Pleasant. Any severe threat could diminish past midnight.

Behind a cold front, temperatures will cool into the 40s north and 50s south of the Tri-Cities.

Next Week

Monday will still feature the chance for some showers. The best chance Monday will reside east of the Tri-Cities; mainly east of I-75 into the Thumb. Areas NW of the Tri-Cities will have the better chance at some more dry hours Monday.

Highs Monday behind a cold front will be held back into the 50s.

Tuesday & Wednesday will be the coldest days of the week with highs in the 40s. A few rain and even snow showers can’t be ruled out for Tuesday. No frozen accumulation will be expected.

We rebound to the 50s late week into the upcoming weekend. Shower chances will stay low Thursday and Friday. Looking like we hold off on better rain chances until the weekend.

