Three kayakers rescued near Port Austin

PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (WNEM) - Three kayakers were rescued by first responders in Huron County after conditions took a turn for the worse.

On Sunday, April 24 at 4:30 p.m., a concerned resident reported seeing three kayakers heading to the Port Austin Reef Light, located nearly three miles north of Port Austin. While the temperature at the time was close to 80 degrees, strong winds and thunderstorms were developing to the south about an hour away, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office said.

The resident was concerned the kayakers would get caught in a storm. While there were no calls for help, a patrol deputy responded to the area and another deputy searched for someone with a boat nearby, the sheriff’s office stated. Sheriff Kelly Hanson notes during this time of season, very few boats are in the water, which includes patrol boats from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office decided to alert the Port Austin Fire Department of the situation, which at that very time one of the kayakers was calling 911 to report he overturned into the cold water. The other two kayakers reported have a difficult time in the rough water.

Port Austin firemen responded in an inflatable rescue boat to make a nearly 3-mile trip. The firemen brought all three kayakers aboard the rescue boat, and left the kayaks adrift, the sheriff’s office said.

All three kayakers were brought to shore and released after they were medically examined.

“With yesterday’s event having an eventual good outcome, I cannot emphasize enough how Lake Huron can’t be taken for granted, especially so early season with cold water and limited options for rescue,” Kelly said. “All three could have easily been blown past the Port Austin Reef with the strong southwest breeze and all would have ended up in the water.”

