Bay City development project receiving over $1.5M in state aid

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A developer in Bay city is receiving a performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund Board to redevelop two adjacent historic buildings on Water Street.

One is a single-story building at 1100 Water St. and the other is a two-story building at 1108 Water St.

The buildings are interconnected and when finished will have one complete first floor.

This project will create a restaurant space on the first floor that will be leased by North Peak Brewing Company and Kilkenny Irish Pub.

The second floor will be renovated to include three residential loft style apartments with a total of nearly 2,400 square feet.

The first floor of both buildings has been vacant since 2016. The second floor has been vacant for almost 40 years.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Travel Michigan said this development will have $4,809,181 in total capital investment.

A grant of $1,499,301 and an EGLE grant of $257,000 will fill the remaining gap of finances to complete the project.

The project is also supported locally with an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act Tax Abatement worth more than $871,700 over 12 years.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.